🔴 A masked gunman targeted a Dover Township deli in broad daylight, threatening a customer and two employees.

💵 The robber escaped with $360 after pointing a handgun at his victims.

⚖️ Dwayne A. Brown, 29, of Wharton, has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison.

DOVER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Morris County man has been sentenced to a decade in prison in connection with the armed robbery of a deli last year, according to a joint statement from Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Mark Castellano, and Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney.

Masked gunman threatens customer and deli employees

On June 28, 2025, at approximately 11 a.m., Dover Police responded to Valencia Delicatessen on Richards Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

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An employee said a man wearing a mask entered the deli, approached a customer at the counter, grabbed his arm while pointing a gun at him, then pointed the handgun at the two employees behind the register, demanding money, the prosecutor said.

After the employees gave the suspect $360, he ran out of the deli, got into a car, and took off.

Wharton man arrested a day after armed robbery

Authorities identified Dwayne A. Brown of Wharton as the suspect. He was taken into custody a day later, was charged with the robbery, and detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

More than a year later, on August 27, 2026, Brown pled guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery before Judge Robert M. Hanna.

Judge sentences Dwayne Brown to 10 years in prison

Judge Hanna sentenced Brown on Oct. 16 to 10 years in state prison, with no early release under New Jersey law. He must also pay restitution, stay away from the victims and forfeit his firearm.

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