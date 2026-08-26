🔥Two young children were killed in a three-alarm fire in Trenton early Wednesday

🔥Flames tore through a row house and damaged an adjacent home

🔥Two firefighters suffered burns and smoke inhalation as 10 people were displaced

TRENTON — Two young children were killed in a row house fire early Wednesday morning.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said two young children died in the fire on Hewitt Street in the Chambersburg section of Trenton. One was on the first floor and the other on the second floor.

Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation. The fire affected an adjacent home, causing a total of 10 people to be displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross New Jersey.

A firewall prevented the fire from spreading to a third home.

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Multi family home on Hewitt Street in Trenton after a fatal fire Wed, Aug. 26, 2026 (Mayor Reed Gusciora) Multi family home on Hewitt Street in Trenton after a fatal fire Wed, Aug. 26, 2026

Trenton fire crews found people trapped inside

Calls started coming in just before 4 a.m. about the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Rice told 6 ABC Action News. Some of the callers said people were trapped inside.

A neighbor tried dousing the flames with a garden hose, according to Rice.

"The folks in the house to the right they had their garden hose out. They tried to attack the fire to try and knock it down knowing there were people in the house and juveniles in there.

Rice said the house is completely destroyed from the basement to the third floor. The fire appears to have started in a first-floor living room.

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