Two women killed after tractor-trailer lands on car in horrific Route 78 crash

Two women killed after tractor-trailer lands on car in horrific Route 78 crash

Route 78 east near Exit 56 in Newark (Google Street View)

🚨 A tractor-trailer overturned onto a Chevrolet sedan on Route 78 Tuesday morning.

🚨 Two women inside the car were killed in the crash near Newark Liberty Airport.

🚨 The crash shut down local and express lanes for several hours.

 

NEWARK — Two women were killed in a horrific crash on Route 78 near Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned onto their car.

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a utility trailer was heading east in the local lanes between Exits 56 and 57 when he lost control during an "evasive steering maneuver" around 9 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron. The truck overturned into the express lanes and landed on a Chevrolet sedan.

The driver of the car, Ayesha Wright, 42, and her passenger Kendra Rouse, 25, were both killed. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton dies at age 80

One of the worst crashes

The driver of the car, Ayesha Wright, 42, and Kendra Rouse, 25, were both killed. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

New Jersey Traffic's Bob Williams said it was one of the worst crashes he has seen

"It looked horrific. I've seen tractor-trailers and trucks involved in crashes but this truck was completely on top of the car," Williams said.

Lanes were closed in both the local and express lanes on Route 78 over the course of several hours.

The crash was the 25th fatal crash in Essex County and the second on Route 78 in 2026, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2026 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically)

Friday, September 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.
Filed Under: Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM