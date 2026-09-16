⚠️ Wonder Group announced 533 layoffs tied to facilities in Cranford and Fairfield.

➡️ The company says it is moving operations to a larger facility in Swedesboro.

🔴 Banker Steel also plans to relocate its South Plainfield operation to a plant in Clayton.

After a slow trickle of layoff notices in New Jersey this month, on Wednesday a company announced more than 500 cuts

However, much like a separate company’s 115 layoffs announced out of Middlesex County this month — in both cases, the employers are packing up and heading to South Jersey.

Wonder is moving New Jersey operations to a larger facility

Wonder Group announced 533 layoffs, listed as out of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in an NJ WARN notice.

The company bills itself as a “vertically integrated food technology platform” able to provide pickup or delivery meals from across a variety of menus.

Reached for comment by New Jersey 101.5, a spokesperson said that the notice did not reflect the bigger picture of the company’s activity in New Jersey.

The change does impact two existing production and distribution facilities in Cranford and Fairfield.

At the same time, Wonder is also hiring workers at a larger facility in Gloucester County.

(Wonder.com) NJ layoffs in 2026

“To set our supply chain up for long-term growth, Wonder made the strategic decision to transition away from our existing New Jersey facilities and move into a new, higher-capacity facility in Swedesboro, New Jersey,” a Wonder spokesperson said to New Jersey 101.5.

“Because this is a site consolidation, it unfortunately requires winding down operations and the roles tied to those locations. We recognize this is a significant disruption for these employees and we are working to support them through this transition,” the spokesperson continued.

Eligible employees will receive "severance, outplacement services and the opportunity to apply for open roles at Wonder," including at the new Swedesboro site.

The news is cold comfort to existing employees in Union and Essex Counties, not able to relocate or add an 180-mile roundtrip daily commute to their lives.

On Tuesday, the company had also announced a “strategic partnership” with DoorDash. Under the agreement, DoorDash acquired Wonder's Grubhub Campus Dining business.

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ layoffs 2026

Another New Jersey company is moving jobs south

It’s a similar story out of South Plainfield, where 115 layoffs were announced by Banker Steel, a Division of Schuff Steel.

That company has been working toward relocating, also to Gloucester County. It is reopening a fabrications plant further south in Clayton, as reported by Courier Post.

Taken at face value, both announcements brought the state’s announced layoffs in September above 1,000, which brings the state’s cumulative total above 13,000.

September layoffs push New Jersey total above 13,000

As part of September losses, Fiserv Solutions announced a second round of 98 cuts this year out of its Berkeley Heights offices, for a total of 216 layoffs.

UBS and Merck each announced another round of layoffs this month, 41 and 54 cuts respectively.

And, the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel recently gave warning of 91 layoffs of its remaining staff, effective by Christmas Day.

The state was being pressured by hotel owner, LINY Investor to approve a grant as financial assistance to prevent the Sheraton from closing, Press of Atlantic City reported.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt