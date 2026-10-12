⚖️ An appellate court overturned a ruling that allowed Roselle Police Chief Stacey Williams to return to his job.

🚔 Williams was first fired in 2024 after an investigation into his use of homophobic slurs.

❗ His attorney criticized the ruling, while Roselle's mayor called it a victory for accountability.

ROSELLE — A New Jersey appellate decision has cleared the way for this borough to fire its police chief after his use of homophobic slurs.

For the second time, Roselle Borough Police Chief Stacey Williams was removed from duty on Friday.

Williams was first terminated in July 2024. The borough council canned him after a Union County Prosecutor's Office investigation into his comments at work. According to investigators, a gay police lieutenant reported Williams for the use of homophobic slurs.

An administrative law judge found Williams used the word to refer to a personal friend who was gay and that it wasn't used as a pejorative term. Judge Thomas Betancourt imposed a 30-day suspension, and Williams was reinstated as police chief in June.

The judge said the use of the word was "abhorrent" but didn't rise to the level of termination for an officer who hadn't faced discipline previously.

Appeals court rejects 30-day suspension for Roselle police chief

However, Friday's decision overturned the Office of Administrative Law ruling. The appellate judges said if the misconduct is bad enough, then progressive discipline isn't necessary.

In their ruling, the appellate judges said they were "shocked" that the OAL imposed only a 30-day suspension and said Roselle Borough had the right to terminate Williams.

"In his actions, Williams discredited himself and the Borough and negatively impacted the public's respect and confidence in RPD. The reinstatement of Williams to his leadership position is contrary to the Borough's and RPD's interest," they said.

The now-former chief's attorney, Patrick Toscano, said to NJ.com that the decision lacked substantive legal analysis.

"The two-judge panel seemingly rendered a decision which was not based upon controlling legal precedent, and instead reached a pithy conclusion to avoid public controversy," Toscano said.

Stacey Williams is sworn in as Roselle police chief on July 21, 2021. (Borough of Roselle, NJ via Facebook) Stacey Williams is sworn in as Roselle police chief on July 21, 2021. (Borough of Roselle, NJ via Facebook)

Roselle mayor backs firing as former mayor criticizes ruling

Bishop Reginald W. Atkins appeared to agree with Toscano. Atkins was mayor in 2021, when Williams was sworn in as police chief. The former mayor has been his outspoken supporter, and previously celebrated the lower court's June decision to reinstate Williams.

Friday's appellate ruling drew criticism from Atkins, who said the decision and how the case was handled both saddened him.

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"To me, this feels like a page out of Trump’s handbook. That concerns me here at home.

You don’t have to agree with someone to treat them with dignity. Roselle has too many real-life problems for us to lose sight of what matters: serving our residents and using their tax dollars responsibly," Atkins said.

But Roselle Borough Mayor Donald Shaw applauded the latest decision. He said being police chief means setting an example for the entire department.

“This ruling is a victory for accountability and professionalism. Our Police Department must be led by individuals who demonstrate respect for every officer and every member of our community," Shaw said.

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