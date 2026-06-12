⚠️ Roselle Police Chief Stacey Williams returned to borough hall on Tuesday.

➡️ Williams was fired in 2024 after using a homophobic slur and insulting the mayor.

🔴 State officials ruled his comments did not justify termination, clearing his return.

ROSELLE — The police chief of this New Jersey borough is unofficially uncanceled.

On Tuesday morning, Stacey Williams was welcomed back to Roselle Borough Hall with open arms and cheers. It was his first time back in an official capacity since August 2023, when he was suspended. The following March, Williams was terminated from the position that earned him $210,000 a year.

Why Roselle fired its police chief

Williams was fired for his use of a homophobic slur. Documents from the Union County Prosecutor's Office said a gay lieutenant overheard the conversation and reported it. In another comment, Williams said that Mayor Donald Shaw could “suck my d***.”

Williams used the slur while referring to a personal friend who was gay, according to Administrative Law Judge Thomas Betancourt. The Civil Service Commission said the use of the word was "abhorrent," but was not so egregious that Williams should have been fired.

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"It was not used as a pejorative term and was not directed at any individual. It was not used to demean anyone," Betancourt said.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Williams for comment. The chief's attorney, Patrick Toscano, said to NJ.com that Williams was "ecstatic" about his return.

Chief Stacey Williams is welcomed back at Roselle Borough Hall on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Jamel C. Holley via Facebook) Chief Stacey Williams is welcomed back at Roselle Borough Hall on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Jamel C. Holley via Facebook)

Supporters welcome Williams back to Roselle amid criticism

"This moment is bigger than one individual. It is about restoring stability, respecting due process, supporting our officers, and moving our community forward together," said Bishop Reginald W. Atkins.

But support for his return isn't universal. On social media, one New Jersey man said he was disgusted by the decision to have Williams back as chief.

"The use of homophobic slurs is not a minor mistake or a simple lapse in judgment. It reflects prejudice that has no place in public service, particularly from someone in a position of authority," he said.

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