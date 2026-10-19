✅Police chief John Cook with more than 37 years on the job was placed on leave

✅Township officials have not publicly disclosed a reason

✅Capt. John Rachel has been named officer in charge of the department

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — A Union County police chief with more than 37 years on the force has been placed on administrative leave after township officials decided to bring undisclosed disciplinary charges against him.

The Springfield Township Committee placed Chief John Cook on leave during a special meeting on Friday, with much of the discussion held behind closed doors. The committee also approved a resolution naming Capt. Jonathan Rachel as officer in charge of the department.

The committee did not disclose the nature of the charges, citing confidentiality requirements involving personnel matters and internal affairs information.

In a statement read at the end of the meeting, the committee said it had considered whether the matter could be resolved without formal charges but ultimately decided that was not a responsible option.

“The Committee did not reach the decision to administratively charge our police chief lightly. It considered whether the matter could be resolved without formal charges and regrets that it concluded there was no responsible alternative to bringing them,” the committee said.

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Officials say Cook will have a chance to respond

The committee said the matter must proceed through the legal process, which gives Cook an opportunity to respond and allows for a fair determination based on the record.

The committee also stressed that the charges do not establish misconduct and that no final disciplinary decision has been made.

“Allegations are not findings of misconduct, and the Chief is entitled to a fair opportunity to respond to any charges properly brought,” the statement said.

The committee said it would provide more information when disclosure is authorized or required by law.

The special meeting was streamed online.

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