🔴The Attorney General's Office has joined the investigation into the Linden crash

🔴News 12 reports a three-month-old baby remains in a coma after the collision

🔴Officials are examining what happened during the police pursuit before the crash

LINDEN — The state Attorney General's office has joined the investigation into a violent crash that hospitalized four people, including a three-month-old baby.

The impact of the crash Monday afternoon on Linden Avenue in Linden sent a sedan carrying a family spinning down the street and seriously injured the suspect whose Jeep hit them head-on, Darryl E. Petlock, 48, of Keansburg. All were taken to University Hospital.

News 12 New Jersey identifies the family as Gaby Guzman, 33, Jose Majano, 29, and their three-month-old child, who is in a coma.

Attorney General's Office is now investigating

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Tuesday night that the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the state Division of Criminal Justice are "investigating the circumstances around the incident." She did not disclose a specific reason, but the release noted that state law requires her office to conduct investigations of a person's death that occurs during an encounter with on-duty law enforcement.

Law enforcement sources tell New Jersey 101.5 that the deteriorating health of the civilians in the crash could also be a factor in Davenport's involvement.

Police pursuits preceded the Linden crash

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS New York that Elizabeth police had been chasing Petlock before the crash.

The affidavits in the case say Petlock had been involved in pursuits in Keyport and Roselle on Sunday, but each was broken off. Petlock was picked up by a Flock camera at the intersection of Anna Street and Jackson Avenue in Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. Police tried to pull Petlock over on Bond Street, but he sped away on Route 1 and broke off their pursuit moments before the Linden crash.

Surveillance video shows two police vehicles following Petlock at a high rate of speed on Linden Avenue, but the agency represented by those vehicles is not clear from the video. The Elizabeth officers went to Linden after hearing of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Two Linden police vehicles are clearly seen in other surveillance video at the crash scene immediately after the crash, helping Petlock out of his Jeep and sitting him on the curb. Other officers assisted the family.

Petlock was charged with the death of Lynn Mortti after her body was found inside a burning building in Middletown on Sept. 4, 2012. He was located in Florida and extradited back to New Jersey. He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

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