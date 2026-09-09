⚠️ A Florham Park police officer faces aggravated assault and stalking charges.

➡️ The woman told police Dietz choked her until she blacked out.

🔴 The case was referred to a grand jury on Aug. 24.

A Morris County man who has served for years as a municipal police officer is accused of stalking and violently choking a woman after she rejected his romantic advances.

Florham Park officer Gregory M. Dietz was arrested on July 20 after the Roseland resident reported the incident to police.

The 34-year-old Dietz, who lives in Flanders, was then charged with second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree stalking.

Dietz was released four days after his arrest, when the prosecutor’s request for pretrial detention was denied.

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Woman says NJ officer showed up after she cut off contact

Investigators said that the woman first met Dietz in June 2025.

They became friends, according to the woman, who said she received multiple “inappropriate text messages” from Dietz.

Over a year later, on July 5, the woman told Dietz not to contact her ever again, and blocked him on her social media accounts, including Instagram and Messenger.

She said Dietz then snuck into the building she lived in without having an access card and knocked on her door.

The woman said she let him in to “completely end” the friendship and as Dietz tried to kiss her, she said she turned away.

Dietz is then accused of slapping the woman and strangling her, with both his hands around her neck, until she “blacked out.”

Police documented hand marks and bruising on the victim’s neck when she visited officers, days later.

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Archived 2021 photo of Officer Gregory Dietz (Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management via Facebook) NJ police officer accused of choking and stalking a woman - Archive photo of Officer Dietz from 2021 Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management Facebook

Florham Park police officer's employment status unclear

Dietz was first sworn in as a probationary police officer in 2019.

His salary has since increased to $103,067 as of last year, according to public records.

On Wednesday, asked about Dietz’s current employment status, Florham Park Police Chief Karl E. Svenningsen declined to comment.

Court records show that on Aug. 24, the case was referred to a grand jury.

A request for comment from Dietz’s defense attorney Marco Larraca was not immediately answered.

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