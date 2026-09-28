🚪 A Morris Plains homeowner heard a loud bang before video revealed a boy had kicked the front door.

📹 Police say the incident appears connected to a viral social media door-kicking prank.

⚠️ The police chief warns homeowners may mistake a prank for a violent home invasion.

MORRIS PLAINS — A loud bang at a local family's front door sounded like someone was trying to break into their home.

Instead, police say, a boy had kicked the door as part of what they believe is a viral social media prank.

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At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, residents at a home on Mountain Way were startled by an "extremely loud banging" at their front door, according to police Chief Michael Koroski.

Video showed a boy kick the door and then run away with a group of juveniles, police said. Fortunately, the home was not damaged.

Police say door-kicking prank is spreading

Morris Plains police believe it's the latest example of the viral social media "door kick challenge" that has led to multiple arrests nationwide over the past few years.

The prank is essentially a more chaotic version of the classic ding-dong ditch. Instead of simply ringing a doorbell and running away, participants forcefully kick a home's front door before fleeing.

In Phoenix, Arizona, police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy last week after his door kick caused an estimated $10,000 in damages. The homeowner said a loud bang at 6:30 a.m. woke her up, and she saw the doors wide open, ABC15 Arizona reported. They have since upgraded the doorway with new, stronger steel doors.

Morris Plains chief warns of dangerous consequences

The Morris Plains police issued a chilling warning on Saturday and told parents to have a serious conversation with their children.

Koroski says door-kicking victims can't immediately tell the difference between the prank and what sounds like a violent home invasion. He warns it could lead to a catastrophe.

"Many towns in New Jersey have experienced late-night forced entries into homes, with actors seeking car keys who have the intention of stealing motor vehicles. What seems like a joke at the time to a group of young kids, could quickly become a tragedy when a homeowner is startled, scared, and believing they are acting to protect themselves and their loved ones from a violent encounter," Koroski said.

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