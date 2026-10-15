⚠️ A Florham Park resident was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for bank fraud and identity theft.

➡️ Investigators recovered over 1,000 stolen or altered checks and 571 counterfeit ID cards at the time ofLaquan Williams' arrest.

🔴 Williams must also forfeit about $1.8 million and pay more in restitution

A New Jersey man with a federal record of bank fraud heads back to prison for 16 years.

Florham Park resident Laquan Williams, who also goes by “China Man,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Tuesday, more than a year after pleading guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Williams stole millions by impersonating bank customers

Between October 2021 and his arrest in May 2024, the 42-year-old Williams led and carried out a series of schemes to steal tens of millions of dollars from banks, by impersonating legitimate customers.

Williams often sent co-conspirators into various banks in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to start a phony transaction.

They would either transfer money from victims’ bank accounts, in part using stolen social security numbers, or cash stolen U.S. Treasury checks.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Williams was already on federal supervised release, after previously serving more than five years in federal prison for similar bank fraud schemes.

U.S. District Court Southern District of New York (Google Maps) NJ bank fraudster heads back to prison

Federal agents uncovered stolen checks, fake IDs and illegal firearms

Federal agents found Williams with many of the elements of his scam, including two loaded, illegal firearms and the following:

▪️ nine stolen U.S. Treasury checks totaling more than $506,000

▪️ 1,015 additional stolen or altered checks totaling $3.35 million

▪️ 571 counterfeit identification cards

▪️ 524 phony credit or debit cards

▪️ 56 stolen credit cards



Photo by Logan Voss on Unsplash Stacks of hundred dollar bills are shown

NJ fraudster must pay restitution in addition to prison sentence

“Laquan Williams is a bank fraudster who has stolen millions of dollars from Americans by engaging in identity theft and bank fraud,” U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald, who represents the Southern District of New York, said in a written release.

“For nearly two decades, Williams has been stealing money from innocent bank customers with forged checks, counterfeit identification cards, and stolen personal identifying information."

In addition to prison, Williams was sentenced to three years of supervised release, ordered to forfeit about $1.8 million and ordered to pay restitution.

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