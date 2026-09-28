⚠️ Two New York City men face charges in a March SUV firebombing in South Toms River.

➡️ Police say a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front windshield of a parked SUV.

🔴 One suspect was arrested in Tennessee, while the other remains at Rikers Island on an unrelated matter.

Two New York City men are accused of firebombing a woman’s parked SUV in Ocean County, earlier this year.

In March after the scary incident in South Toms River, 42-year-old Tashaun Normand, of Bronx, was taken into custody a week later and more than 700 miles away in Tennessee.

A parked SUV was firebombed in South Toms River

On Wednesday, Normand and 28-year-old Tahkem Boynton, of Fresh Meadows in Queens were indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury on two counts each of aggravated arson and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, plus conspiracy to commit aggravated arson.

South Toms River Police responded to a vehicle fire at a local home on March 23 at 3:15 p.m.

Officers were joined by the Manitou Park Fire Company and found flames inside a parked 2010 GMC Terrain, in addition to a separate fire on a nearby grassy area.

Both fires were extinguished. Police recovered a broken bottle and a second glass bottle that had been modified into a Molotov cocktail with an unknown liquid and a torn rag inside.

Read More: Little Egg Harbor man charged in NJ Molotov cocktail attack

Tashaun Normand, of the Bronx, NY, is accused of firebombing an SUV in South Toms River (Ocean County Jail) Tashaun Normand of the Bronx NY is accused of firebombing an SUV in South Toms River - 1

Investigators say a Molotov cocktail started the SUV fire

Investigators found that the fire had started along the front windshield of the GMC, after the bottle was thrown by Normand.

Normand was apprehended by Tennessee Highway Patrol on March 30, somewhere within Monroe County, Tennessee.

He was extradited to New Jersey in July and has remained in Ocean County Jail since then.

Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

Intended target was known to the defendants, police say

Investigators then found that Boynton had plotted out the fireboming along with Normand.

Boynton was then directly indicted on his respective charges. He has remained at Rikers Island in New York held on an unrelated matter.

The accused target of the Molotov cocktails was a woman known to the defendants, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

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