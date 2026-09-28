⚠️ A Union County house cleaner is accused of stealing valuables from clients' homes.

💰 Police say the stolen cash, jewelry and other valuables total more than $100,000.

🔎 Detectives say they found photographic proof of Kucharczyk selling stolen jewelry.

WESTFIELD — A Union County house cleaner is accused of stealing cash, jewelry and other valuables from a number of clients’ homes in Westfield, worth a six-figure total.

The case sounds like an episode from the Apple Plus series "Your Friends and Neighbors," without a Jon Hamm stand-in as an real-life accomplice.

Beata B. Kucharczyk, of Linden was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by detectives staking out her home, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said.

The 50-year-old Kucharczyk has been charged with second-degree theft.

Read More: Westfield man admits stealing millions from law firm for lavish life

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Union County NJ map police car (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Police say a trusted house cleaner had access to the homes

Starting late last month, separate thefts were reported to Westfield Police between Aug. 29 and Sept. 11, by unrelated victims.

Some of the cash, jewelry, personal documents and other missing valuables had been stolen months earlier, before being discovered, police said.

Investigators with the Westfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau quickly identified Kucharczyk as the common thread — she was hired and granted repeat, unrestricted access to all of the targeted Westfield homes while cleaning the homes.



Read More: Hackensack NJ mall jewelry robbery after gunfire scare

Getty Images Getty Images

Police say stolen jewelry was sold at a Linden store

Police then found transactional records of Kucharczyk, with photographic proof, selling multiple pieces of the stolen jewelry to a store in Linden.

The complaint warrant for Kucharczyk was issued on Sept. 11, but it took police nearly two weeks to find her.

Police ask for information about other possible thefts

Kucharczyk was processed at the Westfield Police Department and briefly taken to Union County Jail.

She will be held in Essex County Jail, pending further court proceedings.

Anyone with any additional information, either on the reported thefts or potential, additional thefts was urged to contact Detective Eric Carrero of the Westfield Police Department at 908-789-6073 or by e-mail at ecarrero@wpdnj.org.

The most popular food places in Westfield These establishments logged the most visits in Wesfield last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt