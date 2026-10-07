⚠️ A corrections officer from Middlesex County pleads guilty in federal court.

➡️ Investigators said the 27-year-old had a sexual relationship with a Fort Dix inmate.

🔴 Jordan Pensak faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

A 27-year-old Middlesex County woman has admitted to sexual abuse of a male inmate at the federal prison where she worked as a corrections officer.

Jordan Pensak, a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Edward S. Kiel.

Fort Dix is a low-security federal correctional institution in Burlington County.

As of Aug. 3, Pensak was still employed as a corrections officer, federal prison officials confirmed for New Jersey 101.5.

Fort Dix Prison (Google Maps) Fort Dix Prison (Google Maps)

Relationship with Fort Dix inmate began in 2025

Pensak had a consensual sexual relationship with an inmate at Fort Dix going back to early last year, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer previously said.

While the charge was connected to a specific sexual encounter on Jan. 8 of this year — investigators said the relationship began in January 2025.

Pensak, who was married, began working in the specific prison unit in spring 2024, according to a federal complaint filed by investigators.

She and the inmate used two contraband cell phones that he had while in custody to exchange a number of sexually explicit photographs and messages over social media and apps.

Read More: NJ corrections officer is charged with sexual assault of inmates

Photo by Harpal Singh on Unsplash person holding space gray iPhone X

Texts showed Pensak's admissions about the relationship

Months before facing a federal charge, Pensak admitted to the sexual relationship within text messages sent to multiple people, including some of the inmate’s relatives.

In one such text, Pensak voiced concerns that she might be pregnant with the inmate’s child.

By May, federal investigators carried out a search warrant for an Instagram account used by Pensak, including its private messages and posts.

Pensak now faces up to 15 years in prison

Pensak now faces up to 15 years as an inmate herself, as well as a fine of up to $250,000 when sentenced on Feb. 10, 2027.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom