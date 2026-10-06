🚨Police say a fight inside a Wawa ended with two men suffering gunshot wounds

🚨Court documents detail how a dispute quickly turned physical

🚨U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old Sicklerville man Tuesday morning.

WINSLOW — One of the men wounded in a shooting at a South Jersey Wawa on Sunday night now faces a first-degree attempted murder charge after police say a fight inside the store turned violent.

Winslow police were called to the store on Sicklerville Road in the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township about a man who had been shot. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said surveillance video shows two men had a "dispute" inside the store that turned physical when Marcus L. Norman, 20, of Sicklerville threw the first punch.

Norman then pulled a gun from his waistband and, according to prosecutors, shot the other man and also shot himself in the left hand.

Wawa store in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Wawa store in Ewing

Surveillance video shows fight quickly turns into gunfire

According to court documents, store surveillance video shows Norman and the other man greeting each other with a handshake. Things quickly took a turn when they got into an argument. Norman's girlfriend unsuccessfully tried to break up the fight.

The victim gained the upper hand and landed multiple punches on Norman, who fell to the ground. Norman then pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the left hand. The fighting stopped after the shot was fired, and Norman dropped the gun as he ran toward the door.

The victim tried to pick up the gun, but Norman's girlfriend stopped him by putting her foot on the firearm. Norman then picked up the gun and walked out of the store with it.

The security footage shows the victim walk toward the pumps and get inside a vehicle.

Second wounded man taken to South Jersey hospital

A second man who was shot at the store walked into Jefferson Washington Township Hospital seven miles away in Sewell. It's not clear when he was shot.

Court documents show the victim was wounded in the bowel, pancreas and intestines. He was also placed on a ventilator.

Norman was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

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