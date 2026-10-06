🚢 Commuters were headed to Manhattan when the ferry struck the pier and shattered several windows.

😳 Passengers said plexiglass went flying and questioned why the vessel continued to Manhattan.

⚠️ Monmouth County officials say they learned about the incident from passengers, not NY Waterway.

MIDDLETOWN — A New Jersey ferry struck a pier while leaving the Belford terminal Tuesday morning, shattering several windows and leaving passengers questioning why the vessel continued its trip into Manhattan.

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Around 6:30 a.m., the Molly Pitcher was leaving the Belford Ferry Terminal when it hit the pier's banking system. Several windows were smashed.

In a statement, ferry operator NY Waterway said that the damaged vessel's windows should be repaired before the end of Tuesday.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers is always our first priority. We apologize to our Belford customers who were on board during this incident for any inconvenience or discomfort it may have caused.

According to NY Waterway, there were no injuries that required medical attention reported by passengers or crew.

Passengers look out the broken windows of a ferry after a crash on Oct. 6, 2026. (Courtesy of Erika Rech) Passengers look out the broken windows of a ferry after a crash on Oct. 6, 2026. (Courtesy of Erika Rech)

Passengers describe shattered windows

Passenger Phil Frasciello said plexiglass shattered all over the place, but he didn't notice any injuries besides one woman who may have had a small cut on her ear.

"I was sitting in the middle by some tables. Luckily not near the windows," Frasciello said.

According to Frasciello, the crew directed everyone to the second deck for the remainder of the morning commute. NY Waterway confirmed the ferry finished its journey to Manhattan.

Fellow passenger Erika Rech said it didn't seem like the ferry slowed down at all, which she said was the most concerning part.

"That’s the part I really don’t understand. We were still basically at the port. I would have 100% expected the ferry to re-dock, make sure passengers were okay, inspect the damage, and then either continue if everything was cleared or move people onto another vessel," Rech said.

Monmouth officials say they weren't notified

Meanwhile, local officials said that NY Waterway never alerted them about the crash. Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said they found out about the incident from passengers.

"The County is taking this matter extremely seriously and is exploring all options available to us, including potential legal action, to hold NY Waterway accountable and ensure the safety of our ferry riders," Arnone said.

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said he also spoke with Arnone, who called for unannounced inspections of NY Waterway operations.

"Our residents depend on this ferry service every day, and they deserve transportation that is safe, reliable, and held to the highest standards," Perry said.

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