NJ dad admits sexually abusing his children and dealing cocaine
🚨 A Pleasantville father pleaded guilty to two sexual assault counts involving his children.
⏳ The victims came forward more than a decade after they say the abuse happened.
⚖️ He faces 12 years for cocaine distribution plus sex-offender registration and lifetime parole supervision.
A Pleasantville father faces more than a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse and drug charges.
Roberto Perez-Solis, 44, pleaded guilty to first-degree drug distribution and two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree terroristic threats. The plea on Monday, Sept. 21, ends multiple cases pending against him in Superior Court in Atlantic County.
He must register as a sex offender and faces lifetime parole supervision.
Father faces 12 years for cocaine distribution
Perez-Solis faces 12 years in prison for distributing cocaine. According to Atlantic County prosecutors, he was caught selling more than five ounces total between August and November 2021.
He must serve at least five years on the sexual assault and terroristic threats charges, though that is not in addition to the 12-year sentence.
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Children came forward more than a decade later
Prosecutors said that in early 2025, two of the man's adult children came forward to the Atlantic City police. They said that Perez-Solis had touched them inappropriately a decade earlier, when they were both under 13 years old.
According to prosecutors, the two siblings said they didn't come forward before because they feared how their father would react — and they didn't think anyone would believe them.
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