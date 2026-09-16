🏫 A lawsuit says a student was assaulted in a part of the school outside camera view.

📹 The family claimed officials knew about the security blind spot.

💰 The case was settled for $950,000 without an admission of wrongdoing.

TRENTON — A Trenton family will receive nearly $1 million after claiming their 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another student in an area of the school that wasn't covered by security cameras, according to a published report.

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The family's lawsuit claimed school officials knew about the camera blind spot but failed to fix it.

The family said the sexual assault happened in March 2019 at Luis Muñoz-Rivera Middle School in Trenton's North Ward. The school serves around 550 students.

The family sued Trenton schools, two school officials who have since retired, and the company that provided the school's security cameras.

Family says school knew about the camera blind spot

The $950,000 settlement was reached this March and was first reported by TransparencyNJ's John Paff. While a settlement was reached, the school district didn't admit to any wrongdoing.

According to the girl's family, the school had security cameras throughout the building. However, there was a blind-spot area where the cameras couldn't see.

The lawsuit said school officials knew about the blind spot but didn't fix it.

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On March 29, 2019, another student at the school forced the girl into that area and then raped and assaulted her, according to the family.

Court documents didn't include a description of the girl's injuries, but her family said she needed treatment from physicians and surgeons.

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