More than a dozen universities around the country are now charging more than $100,000 per year for students to attend.

These include Duke University with an endowment of more than $12 billion and the University of Chicago with an endowment of more than $10 billion.

Think about that, billions in value and the institutions are tax free.

Yet the costs for students are topping six figures. What makes it worse is that there are billions in federal subsidies and grants that regular taxpayers have to continue to pay for every year.

So, you work your back-breaking job, and the government is talking about raising the retirement age, so no end in sight for many, all to see your money taken by billion-dollar higher education institutions.

More than $100 billion to students and more than $200 billion each year to the schools.

Remember mom and dad, you're paying through the nose for your son or daughter, and the price is exponentially higher as a result of these major subsidies.

Photo by Dom Fou on Unsplash Photo by Dom Fou on Unsplash

Then there’s the competition for jobs and college seats

The worst part is that there are thousands of students graduate with degrees and massive debt, only to find themselves competing for jobs in a system that I believe favors Indian and Chinese nationals through the H-1B program..

More than 300,000 foreigners are taking jobs that young Americans should be holding.

Then there are the hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals who take up seats in colleges that should be going to young Americans looking for a head start in life.

Photo by Michael Marsh on Unsplash Photo by Michael Marsh on Unsplash

So what would a different system look like?

So here's the solution to fix the bloated and unfair system of higher education:

End all subsidies

This will bring down tuition costs and make the return on investment a reality for many kids who will choose trade and community colleges to learn actual transferable and marketable skills.

End Tax Free status for higher education

Why should a college with tens of billions in their endowments not pay their fair share?

End the student visas for Chinese nationals

This will open up space for American kids to grab meaningful spots in top tier colleges and slow the infiltration of the Chinese communists into our institutions.

End the H1B visa program

With more American kids able to secure STEM degrees, and the ones who are looking right now but blocked by a foreigner, to get the job they are qualified to do.

This is what a true "Put Americans First" policy looks like.

And so far, the President and the GOP Congress have fallen terribly short.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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