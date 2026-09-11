🚨One person was killed, three others hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Route 1

🚨Trenton police said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m.

🚨Route 1 south remained closed into the morning commute

TRENTON — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 that left part of the highway closed through the Friday morning commute.

Trenton police said several people were injured in the two-car crash on Route 1 south near the ramp to New York Avenue around 2:45 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.

Trenton police vehicle blocks Route 1 south in Trenton because of a crash Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 (Dutch J. Greensweight) Trenton police vehicle blocks Route 1 south in Trenton because of a crash Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Route 1 south closed for hours

An initial investigation determined that one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way. The crash kept Route 1 south closed into the morning commute, causing delays on Business Route 1 and other roads being used to avoid the closure.

It was the third fatal crash on Route 1 in Mercer County this year and the second in Trenton, according to State Police statistics.

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