📶 More than 1,500 NJ Transit buses now offer free Wi-Fi, with more coming by year's end.

🚌 Arrival predictions have improved from 74% to 86% accuracy, according to NJ Transit.

📍 Digital signs showing real-time arrivals are being tested at eight bus stops.

New key features for New Jersey tourists and commuters are now available on most public buses, and NJ Transit expects the rollout to continue.

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More than 1,500 buses are now equipped with free Wi-Fi for riders, NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said at a press conference this week.

That number is expected to jump to 1,900 before the end of the year, representing around 80% of the fleet. The remaining buses are set to retire soon. New buses that replace them will have Wi-Fi at launch.

Buses equipped with internet connectivity will have a sticker near the entrance. There should be enough bandwidth on each bus to provide free internet to all its riders, Kolluri said.

A sticker showing this NJ Transit bus has free Wi-Fi. (NJ Transit) A sticker showing this NJ Transit bus has free Wi-Fi. (NJ Transit)

Free NJ Transit bus Wi-Fi costs $15 million

Free Wi-Fi on public buses isn't cheap — it costs $15 million — but the money isn't coming out of NJ Transit's pockets. A federal grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury is covering the cost.

NJ Transit says the program is also intended to help people who may not have reliable internet access at home or work.

For riders, the biggest change is straightforward: pull out your phone, tablet or laptop and connect while you're on the bus.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri announces free Wi-Fi on 1,500 buses. (NJ Transit) NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri announces free Wi-Fi on 1,500 buses. (NJ Transit)

NJ Transit says bus arrival times are getting more accurate

Bus arrival times are also becoming more predictable. Since 2023, the state agency has made these upgrades through its partnership with Swiftly; the public transportation software company is used by more than 200 other transportation agencies, including SEPTA.

Arrival-prediction accuracy has increased from 74% to 86% because of upgraded GPS hardware and antennas, according to Kolluri.

NJ Transit is also starting to experiment with digital bus stop signs. The screens show real-time arrival information for the next bus. However, these signs have only been rolled out at eight bus stops, including two in Manalapan and Howell.

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