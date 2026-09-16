⚠️ State Police received a cybertip about a child being directed to assault a sibling.

➡️ Investigators identified a 38-year-old Jersey City man as a suspect.

🔴 A judge ordered Drew held in jail pending trial.

TRENTON — A 38-year-old Hudson County man is accused of convincing a young teen to sexually assault his younger sibling and to also send the adult sexually explicit photos.

Christopher Drew, of Jersey City, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, manufacturing child sexual abuse and exploitation material — one a first-degree offense the other, second-degree.

He is additionally charged with three counts of third-degree child endangerment — one for possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, the other two for debauching the morals of a child.

On Tuesday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph V. Isabella ordered that Drew remain in jail, pending his trial.

Read More: NJ sex offender charged again in child abuse material case

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash closeup photo of computer keyboard

Cybertip leads State Police to Jersey City suspect

State Police first received a cybertip on Sept. 1, from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation about a chat on the popular social media platform, Discord.

The reported chat indicated a user had directed a child in New Jersey to sexually assault his younger sister.

A 15-year-old in New Jersey had been communicating with and meeting a man in-person, who directed the victim to sexually abuse his 11-year-old younger sister, according to an affidavit filed by investigators in the case.

The older child was also told to send a photo of his own exposed genitals, police said.

Drew was identified as a suspect after the teen described the vehicle he had arrived in, while meeting at a fast food restaurant in Clifton, the affidavit said.

Within days on Sept. 4, police searched Drew's Jersey City home and seized digital devices.

The case is being investigated by State Police and prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Anton Kiryako.

“The allegations in this case are deeply concerning and underscore the very real dangers children can face online. We will continue to use every tool available to protect young people and hold accountable those who would target them," state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a written release on Wednesday.

A request for comment from Drew’s attorney, Nathan Hewette-Guyton, was not immediately answered on Wednesday.

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