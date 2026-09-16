🚗 Trying to save a parking space with a painted curb or street marker? Ship Bottom says it's prohibited and considered graffiti.

💰 Unauthorized markings could lead to a $500 fine, along with restitution and other penalties depending on the damage.

🖌️ Ship Bottom DPW plans to paint over unauthorized parking markings during the next few months.

SHIP BOTTOM — Trying to claim a parking space in this Jersey Shore borough with a can of paint is prohibited and could wind up costing you big bucks.

Ship Bottom cracks down on painted parking spaces

Ship Bottom police said they’ve seen an uptick in residents painting markers on streets or curbs near their homes to reserve or protect their parking spaces.

But such markings are considered graffiti, strictly prohibited, and could lead to a $500 fine.

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Painting on public streets or curbs without authorization is illegal. Under New Jersey law, graffiti and the defacing of roadways are prosecuted as criminal mischief, the borough of Ship Bottom wrote in a notice to all residents.

Painting a parking spot could mean a $500 fine

Offenses may range from disorderly persons violations to third-degree crimes, depending on the extent of the damage. Penalties can include fines, restitution, and mandatory community service for graffiti removal, with more severe consequences for damages exceeding $500.

Ship Bottom DPW will remove unauthorized markings

During the next few months, the Department of Public Works will be removing and painting over any such unauthorized curb or street markings.

Residents are asked to respect the process and refrain from interfering with DPW personnel as they do their job.

“The Borough appreciates your cooperation in helping maintain a safe, orderly, and well-kept community,” the notice concluded.

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