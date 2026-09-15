💔 Prosecutors say victims were tricked into believing they had found love online.

🌍 Five alleged Black Axe leaders were extradited from South Africa to face charges.

💰 The scams allegedly stretched across a decade and sent victims' money overseas.

People looking for love were targeted by an international crime ring that spent a decade tricking victims into sending money and valuables overseas, according to federal prosecutors.

The group appeared in Trenton federal court on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. On Friday, they had been extradited from South Africa on wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft charges. The men had been arrested in South Africa but were from Nigeria.

"The alleged members of Black Axe believed that operating behind electronic devices thousands of miles away would place them beyond the reach of American justice. They were wrong," Frazer said.

Six Nigerians nationals are extradited to US for participating in romance scams, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (AP Photo) Six Nigerians nationals are extradited to US for participating in romance scams, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

Five accused Black Axe leaders extradited

Authorities identified the men as leaders of the Black Axe group. A two-year BBC Africa Eye investigation found that the Black Axe was an "ultra-violent cult" that spanned four continents. Its members, called Axemen, used secret online forums to share photos of gruesome murders, keep a tally of how many rivals they've killed, and discuss their fraud schemes.

Perry Osagiede, 57, founded the Cape Town regional arm of the Black Axe, prosecutors said. He goes by several aliases, including “Lord Sutan Abubakar de 1st,” “Rob Nicolella,” and “Alan Salomon.” He's accused of leading the operation that spanned from at least 2011 through 2021.

Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 42, is another accused Black Axe scammer. Prosecutors said he also went by “Lord Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela,” “Edosa Franklyn Osagiede,” “Dave Hewitt,” and “Bruce Dupont.”

Other accused scammers include:

🔴 Osariemen Eric Clement, 40, aka “Lord Adekunle Ajasi,” aka “Aiden Wilson.”

🔴 Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, 42, aka “Lord Jesse Makoko,” aka “Philip Coughlan.”

🔴 Musa Mudashiru, 38, aka “Lord Oba Akenzua."

Investigators found that the five Black Axe co-conspirators were behind countless romance scams on social media and dating apps. Once a victim was hooked, the scammers made up stories that they were traveling to South Africa for work and needed money after an unforeseen emergency.

Federal officials warn potential victims

The scams were not limited to romance fraud. Federal prosecutors say members of the group also participated in advance-fee schemes and business email compromises, with proceeds moved through accounts and businesses to disguise where the money came from.

The men were arrested in South Africa five years ago and remained there while the extradition process played out.

Now, federal prosecutors are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the alleged scheme to come forward. The Justice Department has created this Questionnaire, which can be emailed to blackaxevictims@fbi.gov.

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