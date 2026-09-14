⚠️ A Bridgeton man admitted sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times.

➡️ He first contacted the girl through Snapchat and Roblox.

🔴 Prosecutors will recommend 20 years in state prison at his 2027 sentencing.

TRENTON — A 35-year-old Bridgeton man has admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times, after meeting the victim on two social media apps popular with kids.

Alex Torres-Lopez pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault before Mercer County Superior Court Judge Sherry L. Wilson on Thursday.

Under his plea agreement, the state will recommend Torres-Lopez be sentenced to 20 years in state prison — with no chance of parole under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash white and black printer paper

The girl met him through Snapchat and Roblox

On Jan. 5, detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit were contacted by Trenton Police about the case.

Torres-Lopez first contacted the victim on the social media platforms Snapchat and Roblox.

Multiple times in fall 2025, Torres-Lopez then met the girl in Trenton where they engaged in sexual intercourse, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Investigators also found that Torres-Lopez had the victim send him pornographic images and videos of herself.

Read More: NJ man charged with sex offenses against girl https://nj1015.com/alex-torres-lopez-arrest/

Torres-Lopez was arrested at his Bridgeton home.

His sentencing is set for January 8, 2027.

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20-year prison recommendation includes lifetime supervision

In addition to the recommended 20 year term, Torres-Lopez will also be required to undergo an evaluation at the state Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

He additionally will be subject to parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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