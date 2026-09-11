🔴 A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to trying to slash his girlfriend with a box cutter during a fight on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

⚠️ Police say the Dec. 18, 2025, domestic dispute turned violent after a verbal argument escalated.

⚖️ John A. Coles, 48, faces up to three years in state prison when he is sentenced in October.

ATLANTIC CITY — A man has admitted to using a box cutter to try and attack his girlfriend on the Atlantic City boardwalk last year.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, John A. Coles, 48, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Atlantic City boardwalk domestic violence incident

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were sent to the boardwalk in the early hours of December 18, 2025, for a report of a physical domestic incident.

A woman told them she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, identified as Cole, which then escalated into a physical, violent fight.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the woman said she tried to distance herself from Coles, who, in turn, struck and grabbed her, then placed a hand over her mouth.

Man used box cutter during boardwalk fight

After escaping from his clutches, the woman grabbed a nearby screwdriver to defend herself, the prosecutor said. But, Coles then took a box cutter and tried to slash her. Fortunately, he was unsuccessful.

Coles, did, however, admit to wielding the box cutter in an attempt to hurt his girlfriend during his plea.

Pleasantville man faces prison time

He faces up to three years in New Jersey State Prison when he’s sentenced in October.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom