🚨 Police say a New York man was driving the wrong way on Route 46 in Fairfield with three children in his SUV.

🍺 Officers allegedly found multiple open beer cans after the driver said he had consumed only two beers.

⚖️ Miguel Nocelo-Soto faces a child endangerment charge and multiple traffic summonses. His court appearance is Oct. 13.

FAIRFIELD — A wrong-way driver from New York is charged with driving drunk with three children in the car in Essex County.

Wrong-way driver stopped on Route 46 in Fairfield

It happened on August 30 at approximately 2 a.m. The Fairfield Police Department said an officer was patrolling Route 46 East near the McDonald's when he allegedly saw a black Dodge Durango driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

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The officer pulled the driver, identified as Miguel Nocelo-Soto, 33, of Bronx, NY, over, and when he approached him, the cop noticed Nocelo-Soto had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Three juveniles, ages 17, 12, and 1, were in the back seat, police said.

Nocelo-Soto told the officer he only had two beers.

But he was unable to complete the standardized field sobriety test when asked to step out of the vehicle, police said.

Police find open beer cans with 3 children in SUV

The officer also found one unopened can of beer in the door panel and multiple open cans of beer inside, as well.

Nocelo-Soto was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. His car was impounded, and a family member came to get the children.

The man was taken to the West Caldwell Police Department, where further breathalyzer tests showed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

New York man faces child endangerment charge

Nocelo-Soto was charged criminally with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for driving under the influence, wrong way on a one-way highway, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, improper use of a divided highway, open container of alcohol, and driving while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle.

He has a mandatory appearance at the Essex County Superior Court on Oct. 13.

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