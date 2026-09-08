⚠️ Alexia Glass pleaded guilty in three cases involving reckless driving, including a deadly 2024 crash.

➡️ The DUI crash killed Stockton University student Yolanda Pacheco.

🔴 Glass faces a recommended 15-year prison sentence.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) – A 27-year-old township woman faces a considerable prison term after admitting to a DUI crash that killed a Stockton University student just shy of graduation.

On Thursday, Alexia M. Glass, from Mays Landing, pleaded guilty to charges across three separate criminal cases involving her reckless driving, including the death of 22-year-old Yolanda Pacheco over two years ago.

Read More: Accused drunk driver indicted for killing young NJ woman in crash

Crash victim and Stockon student Yolanda Pocheco (Lee Funeral Service) NJ driver admits killing Stockton student, DUI with newborn in car - Alexia Glass L admits to killing Stockon student R Yolanda Pocheco on the verge of graduating (2)

Deadly Hamilton Township crash killed Stockton student

After midnight on March 28, 2024, Glass was under the influence and speeding in a Toyota Corolla on Route 322 in Hamilton Township.

She struck another car driven by Pacheco. A 30-year-old passenger, Jenalise Sierra-Valentin, of Egg Harbor City, was injured.

Pacheco, known to loved ones as "JoJo," had grown up in Mount Holly, and was living in Egg Harbor City where she was about to graduate Stockton with a degree in psychology, according to her online obituary.

Glass pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree joyriding and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

A second offense DUI charge would be entered at the time of sentencing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

Alexia Glass admits to killing Stockon student Yolanda Pocheco (ACPO) NJ driver admits killing Stockton student, DUI with newborn in car - Alexia Glass L admits to killing Stockon student R Yolanda Pocheco on the verge of graduating

Earlier DUI case involved Glass' newborn

Two years earlier on April 22, 2022, Glass was driving while intoxicated in Pleasantville with her own two-month old newborn in the backseat, police said.

For those events, Glass pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and to a disorderly persons offense of DUI with a minor.

Even earlier on Dec. 2, 2020, Glass ignored a signal from law enforcement to pull over — fow which she has since pleaded guilty to third-degree eluding.

At her sentencing on Dec. 1, Glass faces a recommended global sentence of 15 years in state prison.

She must serve more than 12 years of the term before being eligible for parole.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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