🚨A Sicklerville man faces 5 sexual assault charges against a young teen

🚨Her parents became concerned after finding passages about abuse in her diary

🚨The man's arrest came after his family confronted him about the allegations

A Camden County man is being held on charges he sexually assaulted a young teen multiple times while living with her family.

The parents of a young teen reported the assaults three weeks ago to Dover, New Hampshire, police after a conversation about a change in her behavior, according to an affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5. Her mother read her diary and found passages about abuse. After the girl talked to her father, police were called.

The teen told police the assaults began in May Nathan Laverdure, 31, of the Sicklerville section of Winslow, began living with their family. The affidavit did not disclose why Laverdure was living in New Hampshire.

Police say alleged assaults continued during trip to Montreal

The first alleged incident took place before a trip to the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in Montreal.

According to the affidavit, Laverdure gave the teen vapes to keep her quiet and threatened that they would both get in trouble if she told anyone.

After the allegations came to light, the teen's father confronted Laverdure. According to the affidavit, Laverdure admitted to “making mistakes."

Sicklerville man arrested in Massachusetts

Laverdure was arrested in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21 and charged as a fugitive from justice, according to Dover police.

He was extradited to New Hampshire on Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Police expect more charges as the investigation continues.

Under New Hampshire law, Laverdure is not eligible for bail and is being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections.

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