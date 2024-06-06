Accused drunk driver indicted for killing young NJ woman in crash

◾ NJ woman killed months before graduation

◾ Driver accused of being drunk, speeding

◾ Family raised thousands for funeral costs

HAMILTON A 25-year-old woman has been indicted on a criminal charge in Atlantic County, accused of driving drunk when she killed another young woman who was on the verge of graduating college.

Alexia Glass, of Mays Landing, was indicted for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, in connection with the recent death of 22-year-old Yolanda Pacheco.

On March 28, just before 12:30 a.m., Pacheco was driving in Hamilton Township on Route 322 when her car was struck by a speeding Toyota Corolla, driven by Glass.

(Atlantic County Canva) (Canva) loading...

Pacheco, known to loved ones as "JoJo," had grown up in Mount Holly, and was living in Egg Harbor City where she attended Stockton University, according to her online obituary.

She was due to graduate last month, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Yolanda Pacheco (Patricia Helmick via GoFundMe) Yolanda Pacheco (Patricia Helmick via GoFundMe) loading...

A GoFundMe campaign setup by her grieving mother raised over $20,000 for Pacheco’s funeral expenses.

In an April update, Patricia Helmick wrote “We want to thank everyone for their donations. Yolanda would be amazed seeing all the love."

She continued "She was one of a kind for sure. Always willing and ready to help others anyway she can. She was small but mighty. She is so missed.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz