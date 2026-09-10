🚨 A child is in critical condition after being struck by a BMW SUV outside Veterans Park in Hamilton Township on Labor Day.

🚗 Police say the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, sending the SUV over a grass median and into three pedestrians.

🏥 The three victims, all from Trenton, were hospitalized.

HAMILTON — A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car outside a park in Mercer County on Labor Day.

Child critically injured in Hamilton crash

It was around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, when a Hamilton Township man was trying to park his silver BMW SUV in a parking space outside Veterans Park, located at 2845 Klockner Road, police said.

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However, the driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the vehicle over a grass median, where it struck three pedestrians who were getting out of their car.

Police said the victims, a man, a woman, and a child, all from Trenton, were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The adults are listed in stable condition, but the juvenile remains critical.

BMW SUV jumps median and hits three pedestrians

The parking lot at Veterans Park was temporarily closed due to the emergency response and investigation.

Police did not say whether or not charges will be filed against the driver.

Hamilton police investigating Veterans Park crash

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it is asked to please contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.

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