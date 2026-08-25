Former New Jersey 101.5 editor charged in child sexual abuse material case

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Sergio Bichao, a former digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with three indictable offenses involving child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by New Jersey 101.5.

According to the complaint, the 42-year-old faces two second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. One alleges that he knowingly distributed an item depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child. The other alleges that he knowingly possessed such an item with the intent to distribute it.

Bichao also faces a third-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child. That charge alleges knowing possession, viewing, or control of material depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.

The complaint further alleges that Bichao shared a video depicting the sexual abuse of minors through an Instagram message on Jan. 15.

Bichao was held at the Mercer County Correction Center in Hopewell from Aug. 14 until his release on Aug. 18. No detention hearing was held.

Bichao joined New Jersey 101.5 in 2016 and most recently served as digital managing editor. He resigned from Townsquare Media, which owns the radio station, on Aug. 24, 2026.

The charges are allegations. Bichao is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.