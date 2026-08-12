🐶 A large brown male dog, believed to be a pit bull, was found dead Monday along Second Avenue near the Assunpink Creek in Hamilton.

🔎 The dog had no collar or identifying information, but police found items at the scene that could help identify who abandoned the animal.

🚔 Hamilton police, animal control and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Still a lot of questions and not many answers.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a dead dog that was discovered on Monday.

Dead dog found near Assunpink Creek in Hamilton

On Aug. 10, just after 12 noon, Lawrence Township Animal Control contacted police to report a dead dog found on Second Avenue near the Assunpink Creek, Sgt. Robert Colletti said.

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Police say the large brown male dog, believed to be a pit bull, was on the side of the road near the guardrail.

While the dog was left with no collar or identification, officers did find items at the scene that could help them in identifying who was responsible for abandoning the animal, Colletti said.

Police search for answers in dog abandonment case

Hamilton police and township animal control officers are working diligently with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office investigating all leads to help identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton Detective Nicholas Schulte at 609-689-5825.

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