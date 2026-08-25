🔴 Police responding to a reported shooting at a Paterson White Castle discovered it was actually a robbery, according to authorities.

🔴 Police say the suspect threw a rock through the drive-thru window and stole a cash register containing an undisclosed amount.

🔴 Edwin Fernandez, 42, of Paterson, was arrested nearby and charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

PATERSON — A North Jersey man has been arrested and charged with stealing money from the cash register of a fast-food restaurant.

Paterson White Castle robbery reported as shooting

Members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the White Castle at 220 Broadway, around 3:42 a.m. on Monday, August 24, on a report of a shooting, which turned out to be a robbery, according to the Office of the Attorney General and the Paterson Police Department.

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A White Castle employee told responding officers that a man demanded money.

He, then threw a rock through the drive-thru window, and took the register, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, before running off.

Suspect smashes drive-thru window with rock

A short time later, police found the man matching the suspect’s description nearby.

Paterson man charged with robbery

The suspect has been identified as Edwin Fernandez, 42, of Paterson.

He has been charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

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