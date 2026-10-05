⚠️ Police seized more than 70 slot machines and over $100,000 in illegal proceeds.

➡️ An 11-month investigation linked the machines to more than 30 Trenton businesses.

🔴 A Philadelphia man faces gambling and money laundering charges in Mercer County.

TRENTON — A 33-year-old Philadelphia man is accused of running a bustling, illegal slot machine ring involving well over two dozen Trenton businesses.

An 11-month investigation was launched by detectives from Trenton Police and the State Police Financial Crimes Unit.

Detectives identified more than 30 business establishments across the city that were hosting the unauthorized slot manchines.

On Monday, police carried out search warrants and seized more than 70 slot machines and over $100,000 in illegal proceeds.

Trenton Police detectives were joined by State Police, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and officers from Hopewell, Ewing Township, West Windsor, and Robbinsville Police Departments.

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Philadelphia man arrested as police seize guns and marijuana

Harry Almonte was arrested at his Philadelphia home.

At the time of his arrest, Almonte was found in possession of three semi-automatic handguns and over a half pound of marijuana — so he faced multiple drug and weapons-related charges in Pennsylvania.

Zolnierek Zolnierek

Almonte faces gambling and money laundering charges

In Mercer County Superior Court, Almonte was charged with third-degree offenses of maintenance of gambling resort or online gambling resort, possession of gambling devices and promoting gambling as well as second-degree money laundering.

Trenton business owners found in possession of the illegal slots were each facing charges for maintaining a gambling resort or online gambling resort and possessing gambling devices.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling is urged to call 609-989-4000 or report or email Trenton Police Crime Tips at tpdcrimetips@trentonpolice.net.

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt