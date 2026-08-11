📦 Police said a desktop computer was stolen from a Newark porch just minutes after being delivered.

📹 Surveillance video captured the suspect walking away with the computer.

🚔 Newark police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward with information.

NEWARK — Just minutes after a FedEx driver delivered a desktop computer to a home, someone stole it, and now police need the public’s help in finding this porch pirate.

Newark police said porch pirate steals computer minutes after delivery

On Aug. 9, at 10:28 a.m., a FedEx driver left the computer on the porch of a home on 18th Avenue between Smith and Mead streets in Newark, according to police.

Minutes later at 10:35 a.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the computer and then walking off, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

Newark police release image of computer theft suspect

Police have released an image of the suspect taken from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

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