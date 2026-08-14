⚠️ Burlington County man arrested for online child sex crimes

➡️ Over 50 underage girls were targeted in sexual conversations

🔴 Trial date set as Briones-Guevara remains in jail

A 33-year-old Burlington County man is accused of being a rampant online child sex predator.

Gilmer Briones-Guevara, of Riverside, was arrested in April after officials said investigators found he had sexual conversations online with at least 50 underage girls.

Accused NJ sex predator Gilmer Briones-Guevara of Riverside (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Accused NJ sex predator Gilmer Briones-Guevara of Riverside (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Targeting victims with explicit content

Briones-Guevara often sent photos and videos of himself masturbating and requested they sent him back similar videos and photos of themselves, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Ten of the young victims he targeted did send him self-produced child sexual abuse material, Bradshaw said.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims of Briones-Guevara’s activities.

Anyone who believes their child was targeted, online or in-person, is urged to contact the Prosecutor’s Office.

Read More: Camden County sting nets 4 accused child predators

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Charges stack against Briones-Guevara

Briones-Guevara is charged with 10 first-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, among a host of other charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to those 10 counts as well as the following:

▪️two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child

▪️second-degree enticing a child

▪️second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

▪️second-degree possession of a firearm while committing certain drug offenses

▪️two third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child

▪️third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance

​​▪️third-degree obscenity to a minor

▪️luring

Authorities uncover serious drug and weapon charges

The weapons and drug charges stem from a search warrant at Briones-Guevara’s home, where a handgun and cocaine were seized.

The investigation began after the Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Since his arrest, Briones-Guevara has remained in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The case will now proceed to trial, Bradshaw said on Friday.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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