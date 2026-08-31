⚖️ Craig Williams received two consecutive life sentences totaling 154 years for killing his parents.

🏠 He lived with their bodies for days before police discovered the murders.

🔪 Prosecutors said Williams tried to clean the murder weapon and destroy bloody evidence.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — A New Jersey man who lived with his parents' bodies for days won't be eligible for parole until after the year 2150.

Craig P. Williams, 37, was sentenced in Superior Court in Cumberland County on Friday. He was handed two consecutive life sentences, which each carry a 75-year prison term, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. A conviction for hindering added another four years to his term, for a total sentence of 154 years.

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The hefty sentence is for the brutal killing of his mother and father, and the attempted cover-up that followed.

In July, a county jury found Williams guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, three weapons offenses, third-degree evidence tampering, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree obstruction.

In this April 2023 Google Street View Image, a notice hangs on the front door of the home on Tipton Drive, one month after Brenda Williams and Billy Williams, Jr. were stabbed to death. (Google Maps) In this April 2023 Google Street View Image, a notice hangs on the front door of the home on Tipton Drive, one month after Brenda Williams and Billy Williams, Jr. were stabbed to death. (Google Maps)

NJ man lived with parents' bodies after murders

The murders happened at the Williams family home on Tinton Drive in Hopewell Township.

State Police found the gruesome scene on March 13, 2023, after being called for a well-being check of Brenda Williams, 62, and Billy Williams Jr., 63. Other family members hadn't heard from them for several days.

Craig Williams, who lived at the home with his parents, answered the door for the troopers. He said that his mom and dad weren't home, according to prosecutors.

Craig Williams has been convicted of his parents' murders at their Cumberland County home. (Cumberland County Department of Corrections) Craig Williams has been convicted of his parents' murders at their Cumberland County home. (Cumberland County Department of Corrections)

The investigators went inside and found the bodies of Brenda and Billy Williams Jr. in their bedroom and bathroom.

There were blood stains around the sink and a butcher knife in the living room, according to prosecutors. Police said Craig Williams had tried to clean the bloody knife used in the murders but couldn't wash off all the blood.

Williams had also tried to get rid of bloody clothing, gloves, shoes and towels, according to authorities.

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2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story. Gallery Credit: Michael Symons