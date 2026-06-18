⚠️ New details reveal a Gloucester County homicide victim was an adult daughter with multiple disabilities.

➡️ Dennis Hall is charged with murder after admitting to strangling the victim, prosecutors said.

🔴 Family members describe grief and shock as the defendant remains in jail.

More details have emerged about a family nightmare that left a woman dead and her father charged with murder.

Prosecutors said a 71-year-old Gloucester County man admitted to strangling his severely disabled daughter.

Dennis Hall, of Franklin Township, is charged with the murder of 40-year-old Devin Hall.

On June 11, township police responded to a 6 a.m. call from Dennis Hall, who told the dispatcher what he had done. He also confessed to officers who arrived at the family's East Avenue home.

The next day, the victim was removed from life support and pronounced dead.

Initially charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder, her father was hit with a first-degree murder charge after an autopsy confirmed the cause and manner of death as homicide.

Devin Hall died on June 12, 2026, after being strangled (barclayfuneralhome.net) Gloucester County man charged in daughter's murder Devin Hall

Family remembers Devin Hall's life and challenges

Devin had multiple disabilities, required a wheelchair and had been non-verbal her entire life, her mother, Jan Hall, said in an interview with 6ABC Action News.

“Devin was a special daughter who endured many challenges and struggles during her life on this earth. She was an inspiration to others, and she touched many with her beauty, gentle kindness, and innocent presence,” according to her obituary.

The victim, who would have turned 41 in August, enjoyed being strolled on long walks with her mother and being peddled on her bike.

She also loved travel and had visited 32 states, according to the obituary.

Mother describes grief after daughter's death

Jan Hall told 6ABC that her husband was being treated for depression and had been experiencing mental health issues over the past year.

“I feel like I'm walking in a nightmare,” she said, describing her current state of grief and shock.

Dennis Hall is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on June 23. He is represented by a public defender.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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