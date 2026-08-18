🚨Video shows a visitor throwing several objects in an apartment building lobby

🚨Police said the engineer suffered a cut to his chin and a broken tooth

🚨Investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in the surveillance video.

NEWARK — Newark police released security video of a man throwing a flower pot and other items at the concierge of a Newark apartment building, leaving him with a cut to his chin and a broken tooth, according to police.

The video shows the man in the lobby of an apartment building on Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard on August 1, around 9:45 p.m. speaking with the building's concierge, engineer and who appears to be a security guard.

When the concierge asked why he was in the building, the visitor suddenly grabbed a paper bag from the counter in front of the engineer. The concierge tried to get it back.

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A flower pot shatters after striking the engineer

The visitor became angered by the move and threw a small flower pot from the counter at the concierge. The pot shattered on the floor after striking him in the face.

He then grabbed another smaller item from the desk and threw it at the concierge. The visitor walked around the desk toward the concierge and threw a third item before leaving. It appeared to go over the concierge's head.

The concierge was cut on the chin and suffered a broken tooth, according to police. He was treated at University Hospital.

Police did not offer a description of the suspect. In the video, he is wearing a tank top, a dark-colored baseball cap and a backpack.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. asked anyone with information about the man's identity to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

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