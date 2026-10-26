🚨A suspect fled after striking a Belleville police officer Sunday night

🚨Connecticut State Police took the suspect into custody early Monday

🚨Officials have not disclosed why officers were trying to apprehend him

BELLEVILLE — A man accused of striking a North Jersey police officer while fleeing Sunday night has been arrested in Connecticut, about 100 miles from the scene.

A Belleville police officer was hit by the vehicle while trying to apprehend a suspect on Mill Street near Branch Brook Park, according to Belleville Mayor Frank Vélez. The officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The officer fired a shot, but the suspect got away. The suspect was not struck, Stephens said.

The officer and his partner were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville .

Connecticut police track down suspect hours later

Connecticut State Police located the suspect around 1:45 a.m. Monday following a “be on the lookout” alert.

The suspect and his vehicle were located in New Britain, where he was taken into custody. Connecticut State Police said the suspect's mother lives in New Britain. Several surrounding streets were closed.

Stephens asked anyone with with information about the incident to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

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