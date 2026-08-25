🚨 Adrian Bautista was wanted in New Jersey for more than 12 years.

➡ Mexican authorities and INTERPOL arrested him in Mexico City last October.

⚖️ Bautista was extradited Friday to face a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge.

A New Jersey fugitive wanted since 2013 is finally back in the state after spending more than a decade in Mexico.

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Mexican authorities and INTERPOL arrested Adrian Bautista in Mexico City on Oct. 31, 2025.

Bautista, who is now in his early 50's, is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a five-year-old girl, a first-degree offense. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against him on Sept. 16, 2013. According to the Newark FBI, he fled to New York and then to Mexico, where he stayed for years.

Fugitive returned through federal extradition program

On Friday, Aug. 21, he was extradited to New Jersey through "Project Welcome Home." The federal program has been funding extraditions since 2004.

New Jersey 101.5 did not have attorney information for Bautista at the time of publication. Requests for court documents and an affidavit of probable cause were pending on Tuesday.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5