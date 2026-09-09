🚨 A 6-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after being taken from her Warren County home.

⚖️ Lester Noe Perez-Amador now faces two aggravated sexual assault charges.

🔎 Newly obtained court documents detail what investigators say happened before she returned home.

A young girl was sexually assaulted after being kidnapped from her home in Warren County, according to newly obtained court documents.

Get our free mobile app

Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, of Washington Borough is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment. That's in addition to the first-degree kidnapping and home invasion burglary charges filed against him earlier this week.

He's being held at the Warren County jail and has a court hearing scheduled for next week.

According to county prosecutors, Perez-Amador was known to the 6-year-old girl, whom he abducted from her Washington Borough home shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Around an hour later, she was found running home. The girl was not wearing pants and had blood on her leg. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Barnegat home

Train tracks that go over Route 31 near East Church Street in Washington Borough. (Google Maps) Train tracks that go over Route 31 near East Church Street in Washington Borough. (Google Maps)

Prosecutors say girl was sexually assaulted after being taken from home

In a new development, prosecutors now say Perez-Amador sexually assaulted the girl before she was found. A criminal complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5 lays out the upsetting accusations.

According to investigators, Perez-Amador snuck into the girl's bedroom through an unlocked window. She told police that Perez-Amador covered her mouth and then carried her to nearby train tracks, where he sexually assaulted her.

A neighbor's doorbell camera footage showed a man carrying her out of the home, police said. More video surveillance footage showed the man taking her through a church parking lot on East Church Street while covering her mouth.

Surveillance video helped investigators identify suspect

Investigators said that Perez-Amador's clothing matched the clothing of the kidnapper seen in the videos.

Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said that State Police and multiple local police departments helped to find Perez-Amador and arrest him later Saturday.

"I witnessed first-hand as all involved agencies worked with focus on one common goal – to bring this child to safety. Protecting our children is a responsibility we take very seriously, and our commitment does not end with an arrest," Cardone said.

It was not known if Perez-Amador had an attorney who could speak on his behalf at the time of publishing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2026 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Friday, September 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander