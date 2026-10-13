🚨 West Caldwell police are warning residents about people allegedly posing as water department employees and tampering with water lines.

🚪 Officials say several reports involve individuals going door-to-door, raising concerns about strangers seeking access to homes and properties.

📞 Residents are urged to avoid confronting suspicious individuals and call police if they suspect a crime is underway.

WEST CALDWELL — Homeowners in one Essex County town are urged to be on alert after police said individuals are posing as water department impersonators.

Police issue warning about water department impostors

West Caldwell police said they’ve received several reports of these shady actors going door-to-door, identifying themselves as water department employees, and tampering with water lines.

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The department issued an urgent safety alert on its social media pages, advising residents to exercise caution and protect themselves.

Never allow strangers into your home or onto your property without verifying their identity and credentials.

Be alert for anyone attempting to access, alter, or tamper with your water service.

What to do if someone suspicious shows up at your door

If someone claiming to be a water department employee raises suspicion, do not confront them.

Instead, call the police immediately and report any suspicious activity.

If any resident sees someone tampering with water lines and believe a crime is in progress, please contact the West Caldwell Police Department.

Officials also asked residents to share this alert with family members, neighbors, and friends to keep the community safe.

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