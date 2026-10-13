🔑 An Aberdeen apartment superintendent is accused of using his access to residents’ homes to steal valuables.

💍 Police are urging Heritage Square residents to check for missing jewelry and other personal belongings.

🚔 The Monmouth County investigation is ongoing, and residents who discover missing items are urged to contact detectives.

ABERDEEN — A Monmouth County apartment building superintendent has been arrested and charged with breaking into residents’ units and stealing personal belongings.

The Aberdeen Police Department is notifying residents of Heritage Square Apartments of a recent investigation involving the complex’s super, Nicholas Brent.

Aberdeen apartment super accused of stealing jewelry

Police said Brent is accused of breaking into residents’ apartments using his access to the property and stealing their valuables, including jewelry.

Police did not disclose the exact charges in their release, but, according to NJ.com, which obtained access to online court records, Brent is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal trespass.

Police urge Heritage Square residents to check for missing valuables

“We strongly encourage all Heritage Square residents to check their apartments and personal belongings for any missing or unaccounted-for items, particularly jewelry and other valuables,” Aberdeen police wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Any resident who discovers missing items or believes they may have been a targeted victim, should contact Detective Ronald Osadacz Jr. at the Aberdeen Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

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