🏠 Ocean County’s first emergency housing program will offer 25 rooms for families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

🐾 The former Toms River motel will offer pet-friendly options and on-site services to help people find permanent housing.

🎸 Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation donated $250,000 toward repairs as the nonprofit works to open the facility.

TOMS RIVER — Ocean County has its first ever emergency shelter for anyone experiencing homelessness, thanks to a Monmouth County non-profit, which places homeless individuals into permanent housing.

Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (T&M Associates) Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (T&M Associates)

Former Toms River motel to provide 25 emergency housing units

Habcore in Red Bank has purchased the former Pelican Motel on Route 37 in Toms River, and is turning it into emergency housing for Ocean County residents who need the help.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) one night point-in-time count in January found there were 600 people who were unhoused in Ocean County.

But, Habcore’s President and CEO, Steve Heisman believes the number is much higher.

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Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (Habcore) Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (Habcore)

Habcore is the Jersey Shore’s largest provider of support of housing. They’ve been around since 1988, helping families, veterans, and individuals with special needs move from homelessness and crisis towards greater stability and independence.

“Over the years, we’ve adapted our programs based on the needs of the community. We do everything from congregate living and supportive apartments, to affordable housing, rapid re-housing, street outreach, emergency shelter, supportive appointment, life-skills training such as financial literacy and parenting skills,” Heisman said.

The former Pelican Motel will be for emergency housing. There will be 25 units for families and individuals, alike.

“We’re going to provide people services while they’re there to help them move the barriers to housing, help them find housing, help them increase their income,” Heisman said.

In return, he said, people are expected to do their part to better their situation, as well. They need to promise to work to make their lives better as this is not a shelter or a drop-off center, he explained.

Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River to serve as Ocean County's first emergency housing spot for homeless residents (Habcore) Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River to serve as Ocean County's first emergency housing spot for homeless residents (Habcore)

The former Pelican Motel will have pet-friendly options so people won’t have to make the difficult choice of leaving their shelter, tent, or car, and leaving their pet behind, Heisman added.

Repairs have been made to the motel. Heisman said new floors, furniture, lighting, windows, and fresh paint have been added to make the rooms more comfy and accommodating for children.

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Jon Bon Jovi foundation donates $250,000 for motel repairs

Ocean County provided significant funding towards the acquisition of the Pelican Motel. Habcore took out a $2.5 million mortgage to complete the purchase.

But, renovations, maintenance and ongoing operations require money too. So, donations are always welcomed. Heisman said Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation was one of the first donors with a $250,000 grant to help with repairs.

Anyone can help by going to the website to check out the wish list with things needed like bedding, hygiene, laundry, cleaning and pet supplies. Financial support is always greatly appreciated, as well as volunteer opportunities.

Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (T&M Associates) Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River, which will serve as the first emergency housing for homeless residents in Ocean County (T&M Associates)

Emergency housing stays limited to 12 weeks

Heisman wants to be very clear that this is not a shelter. It’s emergency housing for people who need it. Then, they can work on what it is that they need in order to then gain stable housing. It’s going to be time-limited.

By time-limited, he means the maximum stay in one of the 25 rooms is 12 weeks. Then, after that three-month period, each person will be individually evaluated. Not everyone’s situation is the same. If someone is actively working to better their lives, but need more time in the emergency housing, then an extension may be granted, Heisman said.

Habcore, owns the Monmouth County homeless shelter, and that’s a 30 day program. Heisman said it’s so difficult to find affordable housing for these people. It takes a while to find it, so he’s hoping that a 12 week stay at the former Pelican Motel will be adequate time to help them get on the right path to a better life.

Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River to serve as Ocean County's first emergency housing spot for homeless residents (T&M Associates) Habcore purchased the former Pelican Motel in Toms River to serve as Ocean County's first emergency housing spot for homeless residents (T&M Associates)

“It’s our responsibility to run it well and be an asset to the community. We’re going to professionally manage it, there’s going to be supportive services on site, and there’s going to be expectations for the people staying there,” Heisman said.

Heisman, who has lived in Toms River for 30 years, is very passionate about this emergency housing project. He wants this to be a successful program for those who need the help, and something the community can feel good about.

If anyone in Ocean County is interested in a room, they can contact the Affordable Housing Alliance to get on their coordinated entry list.

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