If you want some holiday cheer, you have plenty of options without leaving the state. Venues like New Brunswick’s State Theatre and Red Bank’s Basie Center have a lot going on leading up to Christmas.

I checked their schedule of upcoming events and here’s some of what I found that have to do with the holiday season.

State Theater (Google Maps) NJ venues 2026 - State Theater Google Maps

State Theatre in New Brunswick has plenty of Christmas shows

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Nov. 15



A reimagined version of the classic, if you liked Hamilton you might like this.

A Christmas Story: The Musical - Nov. 20-22

From the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen this stage version brings the classic movie about a boy and his quest for a BB gun to life.

A Magical Cirque Christmas - Nov. 27

Gravity-defying acrobatics in a dazzling Christmas theme.

The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas - Nov. 29

Christmas classics with soaring harmonies.

Forever Motown Christmas - Dec. 6

Classic Motown songs but I’d guess they’ll sneak in some Christmas tunes.

The Nutcracker - Dec. 17-20



American Repertory Ballet with live orchestra and choir.

For more information and tickets. go here.

Count Basie Center for the Arts (Google Maps) Count Basie Center for the Arts (Google Maps)

The Basie Center has holiday music, movies and more

A Drag Queen Christmas - Nov. 17



If this is your cup of tea, it’s the longest running drag tour in America.

'Love Actually' in concert - Nov. 19

This is a full showing of the movie with a live orchestra performing the soundtrack.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage - Nov. 28



The holiday classic comes to life one night only.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland - Dec. 6

Breathtaking acrobatics and soaring musical performances.

The Nutcracker - Dec. 11-13



The holiday classic.

Holiday Express - Dec. 15



A philanthropic group of top performers in its 34th year. I’ve seen them and they’re amazing.

Home For The Holidays Starring That Motown Band - Dec. 18



Motown music under a holiday theme.

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays - Dec. 23



The star who brought you the #1 Christmas Baby (Please Come Home) is back with her Christmas show.

For more information and tickets, go here.

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