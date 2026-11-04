If you want some holiday cheer, you have plenty of options without leaving the state. Venues like New Brunswick’s State Theatre and Red Bank’s Basie Center have a lot going on leading up to Christmas.
I checked their schedule of upcoming events and here’s some of what I found that have to do with the holiday season.
State Theatre in New Brunswick has plenty of Christmas shows
The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Nov. 15
A reimagined version of the classic, if you liked Hamilton you might like this.
A Christmas Story: The Musical - Nov. 20-22
From the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen this stage version brings the classic movie about a boy and his quest for a BB gun to life.
A Magical Cirque Christmas - Nov. 27
Gravity-defying acrobatics in a dazzling Christmas theme.
The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas - Nov. 29
Christmas classics with soaring harmonies.
Forever Motown Christmas - Dec. 6
Classic Motown songs but I’d guess they’ll sneak in some Christmas tunes.
The Nutcracker - Dec. 17-20
American Repertory Ballet with live orchestra and choir.
For more information and tickets. go here.
The Basie Center has holiday music, movies and more
A Drag Queen Christmas - Nov. 17
If this is your cup of tea, it’s the longest running drag tour in America.
'Love Actually' in concert - Nov. 19
This is a full showing of the movie with a live orchestra performing the soundtrack.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage - Nov. 28
The holiday classic comes to life one night only.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland - Dec. 6
Breathtaking acrobatics and soaring musical performances.
The Nutcracker - Dec. 11-13
The holiday classic.
Holiday Express - Dec. 15
A philanthropic group of top performers in its 34th year. I’ve seen them and they’re amazing.
Home For The Holidays Starring That Motown Band - Dec. 18
Motown music under a holiday theme.
Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays - Dec. 23
The star who brought you the #1 Christmas Baby (Please Come Home) is back with her Christmas show.
For more information and tickets, go here.
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