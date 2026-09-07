6-year-old girl kidnapped from NJ home somehow made it back, prosecutors said
⚠️ A 6-year-old girl was taken from her Washington Borough home early Saturday.
➡️ The girl was found walking back home about an hour after she was reported missing.
⚖️ A 27-year-old Washington Borough man faces kidnapping and home invasion charges.
WASHINGTON BOROUGH — A young girl was taken during a home invasion in Warren County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The 6-year-old girl was reported missing from her Washington Borough home shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 5, according to county prosecutors. Officers who responded found it was a kidnapping.
Surprisingly, the girl was found around one hour later heading back home on foot. There's no word from authorities on where she was taken or how she escaped.
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Later that day, investigators arrested Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, of Washington Borough. State police, Greenwich police, Mansfield police, and the Newark FBI office were credited with helping in the investigation.
Prosecutors said that Perez-Amador was known to the victim but didn't disclose how exactly they knew each other.
Perez-Amador is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree home invasion. Each charge carries at least two decades in prison if he's convicted. He's being held at Warren County jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.
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