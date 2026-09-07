⚠️ A 6-year-old girl was taken from her Washington Borough home early Saturday.

➡️ The girl was found walking back home about an hour after she was reported missing.

⚖️ A 27-year-old Washington Borough man faces kidnapping and home invasion charges.

WASHINGTON BOROUGH — A young girl was taken during a home invasion in Warren County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The 6-year-old girl was reported missing from her Washington Borough home shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 5, according to county prosecutors. Officers who responded found it was a kidnapping.

Surprisingly, the girl was found around one hour later heading back home on foot. There's no word from authorities on where she was taken or how she escaped.

Later that day, investigators arrested Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, of Washington Borough. State police, Greenwich police, Mansfield police, and the Newark FBI office were credited with helping in the investigation.

Prosecutors said that Perez-Amador was known to the victim but didn't disclose how exactly they knew each other.

Perez-Amador is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree home invasion. Each charge carries at least two decades in prison if he's convicted. He's being held at Warren County jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt