🚨Police found Eileen Garvin dead inside her Barnegat home Monday evening

🚨Her husband was found nearby with a knife wound to his chest

🚨 Investigators have not disclosed what led to his wife's death

BARNEGAT — An Ocean County man is charged with the death of his wife after her body was found in their home on Monday.

Police went to a home on Windward Drive in Barnegat around 6:30 p.m. after being called about a possible domestic violence incident and found the body of Eileen Garvin, 69, lying on the floor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Her husband, William Garvin, 67, was sitting in a chair with a knife sticking out of his chest.

Sign on Route 9 north entering Barnegat (Google Maps) Sign on Route 9 north entering Barnegat

Husband found with knife wound

Investigators determined the knife wound was self-inflicted and that William Garvin was responsible for the death of his wife. He was taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Garvin will be held on a murder charge at the Ocean County Jail after his recovery.

Billhimer did not disclose details about what led Garvin to kill his wife. The complaint in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5 states that Eileen Garvin recently told William she was ending their relationship. The complaint also says Williams was unemployed.

Windward Drive was closed by Barnegat police between Bowline Street and Mizzen Drive for the investigation. Police assured concerned residents that although there was an increased police presence in the area, there was no threat to the public.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that Eileen Garvin was a bus driver and was an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat.

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