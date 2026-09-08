✅NJ's Empty Sky memorial remains unfinished as the 25th anniversary approaches.

✅Families say names and long-promised repairs still need to be addressed.

✅The Gary Sinise Foundation is donating more than $40,000 to clean the memorial

New Jersey's official 9/11 memorial remains unfinished and in need of repairs with the 25th anniversary of the attacks fast approaching, raising questions about the state's plans to mark the occasion.

A year ago, Jessica Jamroz, the creator of the state's 9/11 memorial called Empty Sky, an eyesore. Not much has changed, including trees that need to be replaced, the completion of the face of the memorial with the words "never forget" on one side and "always in our hearts" on the other, and the replacement of lighting that was washed out by Superstorm Sandy.

There are also victim names that need to be added, along with the names of those who died at the site of the World Trade Center years after its collapse, according to Jamroz.

"The names on this memorial represent New Jersey's victims that died on the September 11th attacks. There has also been a call from those that are dying from 9/11-related illnesses to also be remembered on the state's official memorial. So that should be reviewed and considered," Jamroz said.

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Overgrown lights, a dead tree at the Empty Sky 9/11 at Liberty State Park (Jessica Jamroz) Overgrown lights, a dead tree at the Empty Sky 9/11 at Liberty State Park

Families want Empty Sky finished

Mike Danatos, who was appointed to the New Jersey 9/11 Family and Survivors Committee by Gov. Jim McGreevey, has his own deeply personal connection to the memorial.

His brother-in-law Brian worked for AON on the 102nd floor of the South Tower and only made it to the 86th floor. He called his mother and left a voice mail message.

"A couple years ago, we found the tape with his message on it, and he actually talked to his wife and was cut off mid-sentence," Danatos said. "Two minutes later, the second plane sliced through the tower just floors above him. The woman survived. We've never found a trace of Brian."

Danatos is disappointed that the DEP, one of the two state agencies responsible for maintaining the memorial, is holding what he considers an inappropriate ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Besides speeches by acting Environmental Protection Commissioner Ed Potosnak and other officials, it will include musical performances and a presentation of colors.

"I don't want speeches. I don't want politicians. I don't want musical performances. I want to just go and honor the lives that were stolen from us in silence and tears. Is that too much to ask?" Danatos said.

DEP spokesman Larry Hajna said that decisions about maintenance and repairs are made "across state government" and the agency is "committed to the Empty Sky Memorial and ensuring it befits and honors the victims of 9/11 in New Jersey and their families."

"We will continue working with the families and stakeholders to find the best path forward. They have our unwavering commitment," Hajna said.

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Architecht rendition of NJ's Empty Sky 9/11 memorial (Jessica Jamroz) Architecht rendition of NJ's Empty Sky 9/11 memorial

New Jersey memorial faces more criticism

The Attorney General's Office is honoring the "brave and heroic responders from New Jersey" who died or suffered health effects after volunteering for 9/11 rescue, recovery or clean-up efforts.

Republican Assembly members said the Gary Sinise Foundation is donating $40,000 to deep clean Empty Sky. They also criticized the Sherrill administration for not committing to the $15 million needed to finish the memorial.

"Gary Sinise stepped up. New Jersey should too. This memorial deserves to be finished. It is long overdue," the members said.

DEP spokesman Larry Hajna said that decisions about maintenance and repairs are made "across state government" and the agency is "committed to the Empty Sky Memorial and ensuring it befits and honors the victims of 9/11 in New Jersey and their families."

"We will continue working with the families and stakeholders to find the best path forward. They have our unwavering commitment,"

The Attorney General's Office is honoring the "brave and heroic responders from New Jersey "who died or suffered health effects after volunteering for 9/11 rescue, recovery, or clean-up efforts."

Republican Assembly members said the Gary Sinise Foundation is donating $40,000 to deep clean Empty Sky. It was also critical of the Sherill administration for not committing to the $15 million needed to finish the memorial.

"Gary Sinise stepped up. New Jersey should too. This memorial deserves to be finished. It is long overdue," the members said.

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